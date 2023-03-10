John Cena Gives Guest Seminar At Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory

John Cena is on the road to WrestleMania 39, and the 16-time World Champion made a stop this week to help the next generation of wrestlers.

During this week’s Raw, Cena made his return to WWE and after some goading, accepted Austin Theory‘s offer for a United States Championship match at WrestleMania.

This will mark Cena’s first match with WWE since teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in December 2022.

Guest Speaker

As a leading man in Hollywood (and now with his new WWE commitments) John Cena is an exceptionally busy man.

Despite his schedule, the GOAT made time to visit the Nightmare Factory training facility, run by Cody Rhodes and AEW‘s QT Marshall.

In a tweet from the account, Cena can be seen with several of the facility’s trainees.

The ? graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/8vKdeVO3u4 — Nightmare Factory Training LLC (@NF_Training) March 10, 2023

The End of John Cena?

John Cena will always be one of WWE’s biggest stars, but it is hardly a secret that he is in the latter stages of his wrestling career.

Cena has wrestled just three televised matches in the past three years, as his claim that ‘You Can’t See Me’ has become painfully true for fans.

Taking to Twitter after his return on Raw this week, Cena said that for the first time, he felt like this could be the last time he makes a return to WWE.

It’s unclear how many appearances on WWE programming Cena will make before his match with Theory at WrestleMania 39 this April.