John Cena to Team With Jackie Chan & Paul Rudd for Upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Project

John Cena is set to return to WWE TV soon enough, but fans will soon be hearing the 16-time WWE World Champion in a new animated project.

At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Seth Rogen announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which is due for an August 4, release.

Cena will be voicing TMNT regular Rocksteady, a petty criminal who becomes a hulking, mutated rhinoceros due to radioactive ooze.

Interestingly enough, fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus portrayed the same character in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Mutant Mayhem

Cena will be working with an all-star cast for the project, including Jackie Chan as the voice of Splinter, the wise teacher of the titular turtles.

Fresh off the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp: QuantumMania, Paul Rudd will play Mondo Gecko.

The iconic heroes in a half-shell will be voiced by Micah Abbey (Donatello) Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo,) Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo,) and Brady Noon (Raphael.)

Aya Edebiri will be voicing TMNT icon April O’Neil, who helps the turtles in various adventures.

Cena in Animation

Though fans have seen plenty of Cena in films, thanks to blockbusters including Fast9, The Suicide Squad, and Bumblebee, Cena is no stranger to animation.

John played himself in 2014’s Scooby-Doo: WrestleMania Mystery, and played a prehistoric version of himself, John Cenastone in The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!

This new project isn’t John’s first foray into the TMNT world, as he voiced Baron Draxum in eight episodes of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.