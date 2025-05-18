John Cena Names His 3 Favorite Career Feuds

John Cena has battled countless opponents throughout his WWE career, which has spanned 23 years.

Over the weekend, Cena fielded questions from the media at a press event and named his three favorite feuds.

The reigning WWE Champion named The Rock and CM Punk, and said he’d leave it up to the fans to decide his final great rivalry. The person who asked the initial question suggested Randy Orton, and Cena agreed with the pick.

The Rock, CM Punk and CM Punk have all had classic matches with John Cena. Cena and Orton closed out their story last weekend at WWE Backlash, with Cena getting the W in their final battle. Punk and Cena are almost certain to cross paths before the year is up and Cena rides off into the sunset.