John Cena Shares Cryptic Photo of Logan and Jake Paul Amid Rumors He’s Competing at WWE WrestleMania

John Cena knows how to get people talking with his provocative social media posts. Pro wrestling’s ‘other’ 16-time world champion has proven to be a master at dropping cryptic comments and photos that touch upon current events.

His tweets are primarily inspirational quotes. His Instagram posts range from playful to downright bewildering. The photos are almost always submitted without a caption, which fuels speculation about what exactly he’s referencing.

Cena returned to the ring on the final SmackDown of 2022. He and Kevin Owens teamed up to defeat The Bloodline‘s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The show delivered massive viewership, proving that Cena can still deliver eyeballs when needed.

John Cena’s Latest Tease

The leader of the Cenation is rumored to be competing at WrestleMania in April, with Logan Paul and Austin Theory discussed as his most likely opponents. Both men have campaigned for a match against Cena at WrestleMania.

Cena’s in-ring career is winding down, so this is a fleeing opportunity for anyone hoping to work with the iconic star before he hangs up the boots once and for all.

Amid reports that WWE is attempting to get Logan Paul to appear at the Royal Rumble on January 28, Cena shared a photo of Logan and his brother Jake Paul on Instagram. It’s worth noting that he didn’t post just any random photo of them. He chose a photo that included Logan Paul holding the WWE Championship.

Jake Paul has never competed in a pro wrestling match, but he’s no stranger to WWE. He’s spoken about being a pro wrestling fan while growing up. The Problem Child even appeared at WWE Crown Jewel to help back his brother Logan against The Bloodline. He later teased that they might team up at some point.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Jake Paul spoke about his love for WWE. While wearing a Hulk Hogan t-shirt, he was asked to name his all-time favorite wrestler.

“Hulk, probably, yeah,” said Paul. “Him or John Cena, which is like super cliché, but there’s a reason why John Cena was the greatest in the world, brother.”