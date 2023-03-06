John Cena Reflects on his WWE Rivalry With The Rock

For a span of a few years in the early 2010s, The Rock and John Cena had a memorable rivalry that stemmed from real life.

Cena felt that The Rock abandoned the company he worked for and found success as a top star for many years when he went to Hollywood to become an actor. His full-time days started to dwindle down in 2002 before missing the second half of 2003 and then only working one match in 2004 before being on hiatus from WWE for several years.

In 2011, The Rock returned to be the host of WrestleMania 27 where he cost Cena the WWE Title by helping The Miz retain the championship. They later teamed together to beat The Miz and R-Truth that November at Survivor Series.

The Rock beat Cena at WrestleMania 28 in Miami, Florida then the next year at WrestleMania 29, Cena beat The Rock to win the WWE Title in New Jersey.

The Tweet

Their feud was featured on Sunday’s WWE Rivals program that aired on A&E. Cena took to Twitter to look back on the feud.

Cena tweeted: “Relive this epic @WWE rivaly thru those who lived it. I wouldnt be who I am 2day w/o @TheRock. Professionally & personally. He challenged me, demanded my best, forced me to address my flaws w/ the world watching! Respect is a core value for me…this took it to new level!”

Cena will be returning to WWE on tonight’s episode of Raw where it’s expected that he will be there to set up his WrestleMania 39 match with United States Champion Austin Theory.