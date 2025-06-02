John Cena Revives Hilarious Alter-Ego ‘Juan Cena’ In Mexico

John Cena recently embraced Mexican culture and brought back his iconic ‘Juan Cena’ gimmick.

The 17-time World Champion made an appearance at CCXP Mexico. During a conversation, the host gave John Cena a Lucha Libre mask and asked if he would bring back Juan Cena.

Initially, Cena laughed it out and thanked them for the Lucha Libre mask. He said that he was uncertain whether fans want him to wear it. He teased fans for sometime and eventually wore the mask. John Cena then hyped up the crowd before saying that wearing the mask made him feel like a different person.

Cena then told fans that they might remember a WWE character named Juan Cena, who was a masked wrestler.

Origins of Juan Cena

John Cena had introduced his masked persona, Juan Cena during his feud with The Nexus back in 2010. After Wade Barrett “fired” Cena, he had a brief run as a luchador. Juan Cena claimed to be a distant cousin of John Cena, wearing a purple mask and made non-televised appearances.

Juan Cena would make his final appearance at a house show and ensured that Wade Barrett never become a world champion by involving himself in a three way match featuring then WWE Champion The Miz. Though Juan Cena never made it to television, it remains one of the most hilarious storylines in WWE.