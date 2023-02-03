John Cena & Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania Opponents ‘Locked In’

WrestleMania 39 is coming soon, and it is shaping up to be a massive event this year. There could be several big matches taking place in the event, and a recent report only adds to this excitement.

Several more matches have been decided on for WWE‘s biggest event of the year. The following matches are now “locked in” according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal title

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s title

John Cena vs. Austin Theory

Rousey & Shayna Baszler challenging Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai for Women’s Tag Team titles

Bianca Belair vs. the Elimination Chamber winner for the Raw Women’s title

Additional matches rumored for the event include Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul.

Cena and Rousey’s Road to WrestleMania

John Cena returned to the ring in 2022 on the final SmackDown episode of the year. He competed in a match with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and he is rumored to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

Cena fueled these rumors by making a post on Instagram which had Logan Paul holding the WWE Championship, but WWE is going in a different direction for the 16-time World Champion’s big match.

Additionally, Cena is set to start filming for the upcoming R-Rated comedy “Ricky Stanicky” alongside Zac Efron next month. Still, the filming schedule won’t prevent him from working at WrestleMania. Whether Cena will face off against United States Champion Austin Theory remains to be seen, but Theory has been pushing for a match with Cena for years and recently filmed a backstage segment with him in Tampa, FL.

As for Ronda Rousey, recent reports about her suggested that she was supposed to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39, but plans for that were scrapped. Ronda dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair on the December 30th episode of SmackDown.