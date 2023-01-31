John Cena to Film New Movie During WWE WrestleMania 39 Season

John Cena was one of the names rumored to work WWE WrestleMania 39 in addition to Steve Austin and The Rock.

With the event just over 60 days away, it’s been reported that Rock doesn’t feel like he is in good enough ring shape to work a main event match with Roman Reigns while Austin has reportedly turned down matches against Brock Lesnar and Reigns.

For months, it’s been rumored that Cena would work Mania, but his acting schedule may keep him away from WWE television for the majority of the build up to the match itself.

Movie Shooting

According to Variety, the upcoming R-Rated comedy Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron and the former WWE Champion will start production next month in Melbourne, Australia and run through March.

The WWE PLE is scheduled for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This filming schedule won’t prevent Cena from working the show. It’s possible that he will film segments that he can send to WWE to build up whatever they have planned for him.

His rumored opponent is current United States Champion Austin Theory, who dropped references to Cena on recent episodes of Raw. Theory reportedly filmed a backstage segment while Cena was in town for the December 30 edition of SmackDown in Tampa, FL where Cena came back to work a tag team match with Kevin Owens for a win over Reigns and Zayn.

Theory has been pushing for a match with Cena for years.