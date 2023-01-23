John Cena Unveiled As WWE 2K23 Cover Star, Details On Release

“The Champ” is back in 2K.

Rumors regarding the potential cover star of WWE‘s upcoming 2K23 video game began to circulate last week, and now, they are confirmed.

Monday morning, WWE and 2K unveiled a new commercial featuring Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory talking with an invisible John Cena, before the camera pans over to the 16-time WWE Champion playing the new game as himself.

Last month, Cena had reportedly filmed a segment with Austin Theory while the two were backstage at SmackDown.

Prior to the game’s official reveal, John Cena had teased his potential involvement on his Instagram, posting a mock, blank cover of 2K23 — alluding to his signature phrase “You can’t see me.” With Cena as the face of 2K23, it marks his first cover position in eight years since 2K15. In addition, Cena will be featured on the covers of the Deluxe and Icon editions of the game as well.

Game Details

Pre-order for WWE 2K23 is now available, and will grant fans three-day early access on starting March 14th, before the game’s official launch on March 17th. With each pre-order, players will also receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, unlocking the Grammy Award-winning artist as a playable character, and his Ruby MyFACTION card.

WWE 2K23 will also include four editions of the game:

Standard Edition

Cross-Gen

Deluxe Edition

Icon Edition

Several fan-favorite game modes will also be returning, including 2K Showcase, My GM, MyFaction, MyRISE, Universe, and WarGames.

According to GameStop, some other wrestlers confirmed for the game’s roster include “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Players can access WWE 2K23 on the following systems: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.