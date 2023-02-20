John Cena Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw from Boston

John Cena is returning to WWE television soon.

Cena’s most recent appearance took place on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with Kevin Owens that night to defeat The Bloodline‘s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In doing so, he continued his long-running streak of wrestling at least one match per year.

On Monday, WWE announced Cena will be on hand Monday, March 6 when Raw rolls into his home town of Boston, MA. Here’s the official announcement from WWE, including a link to purchase tickets, if you’re in the Boston area.

John Cena to Appear Live in Boston!

16-time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE!

Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.

John Cena’s next appearance comes in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39. Cena is expected to compete against reigning Untied State Champion Austin Theory at WWE’s biggest event of the year. Theory defends the gold against Edge tonight on Raw.

Cena and Theory have been talking about wanting to work against each other over the past year. Theory has named Cena as one his favorite wrestlers while he was growing up, which paves the way for a built-in storyline for such a match. Theory has been complaining that people compare him to Cena, and has boasted that he’s achieving things in WWE that Cena never did.