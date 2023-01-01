John Cena Made Make-A-Wish Dreams Come True at WWE SmackDown

John Cena made his triumphant return to WWE during this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, but the former World Champion was busy behind the scenes.

Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in only the latter’s second defeat in 2022.

This match marked Cena’s first and only match of 2022 and continued his tradition of having at least one WWE match a year which began in 2002.

Cena Backstage

Cena had his hands full in the ring, facing Zayn and the man who defeated him at Summerslam 2021, but his more important work was happening backstage.

Cena granted “several” Make-A-Wish wishes backstage at the event in Tampa, according to Fightful.

His wife Shay Shariatzadeh was reported to have attended SmackDown with her husband.

The two met in early 2019 when Cena was filming for the movie ‘Playing with Fire’ and married in October 2020.

Make-A-Wish

Cena’s years as a WWE Superstar and role model to young fans have made him a staple of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In June 2022, Cena granted his milestone 650th wish and is the most requested celebrity by children facing the worst of circumstances.

Speaking to People, Cena said how he granted his very first wish in 2002, mere months after his debut on SmackDown.

Despite being a substitute for the fan’s requested Superstar, Cena was moved by what he did and vowed to always be ready to help Make-A-Wish, a promise he has continued to keep two decades later.