The Head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has been placed on administrative leave in light of the accusations made against him and Vince McMahon recently.

PWinsider is reporting that the promotion issued a memo to the talent after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw went off air, informing them of the change.

The memo noted that Bruce Prichard will be working as the interim Head of Talent Relations in the absence of Laurinaitis. Prichard will provide a ‘seamless transition’.

The news of WWE board investigating Vince McMahon came out earlier last week. It was said that Mr McMahon had an affair with a former employee. The board was investigating a $3 million dollar pact he made with her.

John Laurinaitis was also named in the report. A source claimed that the former WWE chairman passed the woman onto his executive “like a toy.”

McMahon stepped down as the CEO of the company after the investigation became public. He named his daughter Stephanie McMahon the interim CEO.

It has previously been said that creatively, everything flows through Bruce Prichard. He is the most powerful person in WWE other than a McMahon family member.

This change now brings even more power to Prichard who was only brought back by the company in an executive role in 2019.