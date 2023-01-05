John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Canceled Due to Negative Feedback

A day after John Laurinaitis’ first public appearance since being fired from WWE was announced, it was nixed.

On Wednesday, Bobby Fulton announced that Laurinaitis would take part in a Big Time Collectibles event in Los Angeles over WrestleMania Weekend.

Fulton announced Laurinaitis for the event by writing, “John ‘Johnny Ace’ Laurinaitis will be making his first-ever appearance WrestleMania Weekend in LA, courtesy of Big Time Collectibles! More info coming soon!”

However, on Thursday, Fulton revealed that Big Time Collectibles will no longer be working with Laurinaitis because of the negative feedback they have received since the announcement.

Nixed

Fulton wrote: “Yesterday we announced John Laurinaitis would be doing an appearance with Big Time Collectibles. Upon announcement we received only negative feedback. After much consideration we have decided to not work with him. We apologize to those that were offended by us working with him.”

Last August, Laurinaitis was released from WWE following allegations of misconduct in a Wall Street Journal article. His departure ended a 21-year run with the company as he had been with the company since 2001.