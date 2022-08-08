John Laurinaitis Gone From WWE (Report)

WWE has formally terminated John Laurinaitis’ employment.

According to Pwinsider.com, the termination took place a week or so ago. Beyond a small circle, it remained silent.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon allegedly paid a WWE paralegal $3 million to conceal an affair. According to an email from the Wall Street Journal, McMahon allegedly “handed her like a toy” to Laurinaitis.

The investigation expanded into other nondisclosure agreements involving allegations of wrongdoing against McMahon and Laurinaitis made by other former female WWE employees.

Laurinaitis first joined WWE in 2001 after the company acquired WCW, where he was moved into the role of Director of Talent Relations. However, Jim Ross still handled some of the responsibilities at the time.

He was appointed executive vice president of talent relations in 2009. In 2012, Triple H assumed that position, with Laurinaitis serving as the Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and reporting to Triple H.

Along with his wife Kathy and daughters-in-law Nikki and Brie Bella, he frequently appeared in authority roles both off- and on-camera in the E! series “Total Bellas.”

Since his resignation, Vince McMahon has not been spotted at the corporate headquarters.