John Morrison On Coolest Thing About Bad Bunny Match At WrestleMania 37

Competing in a WrestleMania match is always a special moment for any wrestling talent. John Morrison got to experience one such moment during his most recent WWE run. Morrison teamed up with The Miz to face Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Per the former WWE star, he was actually impressed by the commitment the music star showed to the art of professional wrestling.

The former IC champion recently had an interview with Denise Salcedo. He was asked what was the coolest thing about sharing the ring with Bunny. Just like The Miz, John also praised the Grammy-winning artist for the work he put in:

“I think the amount of respect he had for the art of professional wrestling. The amount of passion that he had for doing really well. It was really cool to see someone of his star meter [or] star value. Just the number one recording artist in the world, be a wrestling fan and decide, ‘I want to do this, but if I do do it, I don’t want to do a bad job. I want to do an amazing job and that’s going to take a lot of work.’

He put that amount of work into the performing well at the match we had at WrestleMania. I got to see that and realize, ‘You know what? This is exactly why this dude is successful. He’s very smart. He knows incremental work leads to incremental improvement. He doesn’t mess around and he takes doing his job very seriously.’ Whether that’s wrestling or music, but he doesn’t necessarily take himself seriously. He’s down to joke around and have a good time. He’s a very nice guy.”

One of the pleasant surprises of this match was when Bad Bunny busted out a Canadian destroyer on John Morrison. Speaking about it, the wrestling star remembered how it was raining on the day of the actual show. He revealed that they had to fight to keep that spot in that match:

“I had to fight for that. A lot of people did not think that we should do that. [They were] worried about my safety. I was like ‘My safety? come on’. He wanted to do something cool. I suggested that. He was a little nervous until we did it a few times. I think then he was stoked about the possibilities. Then when it was raining again on the day, we had to convince people that it’s fine in the rain. The rain actually would make a lot of things more dangerous, but not that probably.”

