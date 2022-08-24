John Morrison Reveals the Origin of His Drip Stick in WWE

John Morrison says his Drip Stick gimmick came about after Vince McMahon saw him reference ‘drip stick’ in a promo and saw dollar signs.

During a conversation with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston earlier this week, Morrison says he planned for an elaborate ring entrance that wasn’t meant to be.

“First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten somebody up with my drip stick’ in a promo as kind of a joke. So Vince reads that and he goes, ‘Drip Stick? We’re gonna make a fortune on these drip sticks!’ He loves it.”

“I wanted to have my entrance and then stand on the turnbuckle and have everyone shoot me with their drip sticks. It was going in that direction until people realized the arena would then be soaking wet and we decided we can’t sell drip sticks.”

Drip Drop vs. Drip God?

Later during the discussion, Steve Fall asked Morrison if he was bothered by Seth Rollins calling himself the Drip God. “As far as the drip stuff goes, I don’t know if he knows what drip is, even,” he said.

“I feel like I got pulled back on because Miz left and for some reason, I had like 3 different plans that got changed at the last second.”

“So, I was just sitting, and at TV, if you’re sitting for a couple weeks, then you start getting troubled, because you haven’t been on TV for a month or two, and suddenly it’s like.. ‘What are we doing with John? I don’t know, he hasn’t been on in a while. We need somebody to put over this guy, how about John?’ I think that’s kind of what happened, more than Seth Rollins being the cause of it. “

Watch John Morrison’s interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston: