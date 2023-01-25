WWE‘s Hall of Fame has always been a controversial subject. Many wrestling talents over the years have questioned its credibility over the lack of any criteria for inductees. John Morrison is one who doesn’t care about an induction because he thinks that it’s political and made up.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. Among other things, the former ECW champion was asked if he thinks he has had a Hall of Fame career. Morrison replied by saying that he doesn’t care about it:

“Funny thing is I don’t care. I think the Hall of Fame is political and made up. It doesn’t matter that much to me.” – John Morrison

Chris mentioned that John Morrison still has a lot left in the tank. The wrestling star then explained that it might be the reason for his disinterest: “Me too. Maybe that’s why I don’t care so much about Hall of Fame. I feel like it’s too early for that question.”

In his two runs with WWE, Morrison has won over half a dozen titles in the company. He has given fans many moments to remember and is certainly worthy of a Hall of Fame induction once he is ready to call it a career.

You can check out John Morrison’s full interview below:

