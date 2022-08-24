John Morrison on His WWE Departure, Scrapped Storyline

John Morrison spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall this week for NBC Sports Boston. During their discussion, Morrison spoke about his unceremonious release from WWE, karma catching up to John Laurinaitis and early impressions of Triple H‘s new regime.

Morrison believes there’s a “crazy shift” going on right now in wrestling and certain performers stand to benefit from the changes.

“There is a crazy shift going on right now in the wrestling world,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what that means for me, but for pro wrestlers out there like me are are unsigned, it means opportunity. Where? I don’t know. When? I also don’t know.

“Sometimes, like with [Karrion] Kross, and Dexter Lumis, the time was right and I think they made the right move. Sometimes it’s better to wait and sometimes it’s better to go to the other place. It just depends on who you are and what your style is.”

He said there are people in WWE he’d like to work with, including Seth Rollins.

Miz Program Cut Short, No ‘Future Endeavors’

Morrison reveals derailed plans for a feud with the Miz and shares how he coped with his WWE release.

“We were going to feud, but he missed a couple of Raws before he left for Dancing with the Stars, so that never happened. I don’t know if the reason for that is public. But, that never happened and that’s why I was left in limbo, and then.. anyway, I don’t even want to get into it.” – John Morrison

He continued, “The thing about it is, after [his wife] Taya was gone, I didn’t want to be there anymore. When I heard I was going to be released, I went through the 8 steps of grief, 10, however many, in the like 30 seconds. From surprise to shock to regret to ‘ok.’

Morrison joked that he was never wished ‘the best in his future endeavors’ when he left WWE. “I thought he said that to people? I didn’t get that out of Laurinaitis.” He questioned if anybody said to him recently and laughed.

“He created his own problems.” – John Morrison on John Laurinaitis

He continued, “I could talk about .. this subject, for hours, the litany of poor decision making. I think that’s what most wrestling fans do, and what the wrestlers do. When you’re actually behind the wheel and you’re making those decisions, it’s not that you’re making a decision in hindsight like we are now.”

Watch John Morrison’s interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston: