John Morrison Says WWE Is Hellbent On Protecting Officials

In a recent interview, John Morrison commented on how “hellbent” WWE is on protecting officials.
Due to Morrison being a heel for a majority of his second run, he had many moments where he took advantage of the referee. Much of his time in the company was spent cheating behind the officials’ backs to gain heat.
John Morrison On WWE Officials
Morrison recently did an interview with The Comedy Store, and he spoke about WWE referees being a bit too strict in the ring.
Morrison’s Next Moves After WWE Release
Morrison was released by WWE in November 2021.
Morrison is scheduled to be a part of multiple matches during WrestleMania weekend. He is booked for shows that are a part of WrestleCon and shows under GCW: The Collective. At the WrestleCon SuperShow, he is scheduled to face his wife Taya Valkyrie in a Dirty Dishes Match.
