John Morrison Puts Recent WWE Chaos In Perspective

From multiple waves of talent releases to big management changes, the last couple years have been very chaotic for WWE. John Morrison however, seems to think that change is the only constant in the wrestling world. According to him, this is all part of the intrigue of the business.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Denise Salcedo. He discussed things such as his upcoming boxing debut against Harley Morenstein on April 15 and more. He was also asked about the recent management changes in WWE. Morrison put things in perspective by mentioning how wrestling has been a crazy business all along:

“First of all, it seems crazy, right? Change is crazy. I can’t believe [it all]. Vince left. Vince is back. Hunter’s in charge. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of everything, it seems crazy until you think about things historically.” said John Morrison, “In that frame, it’s not that crazy. Because that’s what happens to civilizations, to businesses. Specifically, the wrestling business.

He continued: “When Vince McMahon started it, basically he put a whole bunch of territories out of business, got a national TV deal and built WWF at the time up to what it is today. That came out of turmoil and turmoil is what happened with WCW and WWF. In the race back then between those two companies WWF won. Now AEW is on the map. Now Vince is back and he might sell the company to Saudi Arabia. It’s chaotic, it’s interesting. I think it’s part of the intrigue of the business.”

You can check out John Morrison’s full interview below:

