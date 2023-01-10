Johnny Gargano Comments on Shoulder Injury

On tonight’s episode of RAW, Johnny Gargano was supposed to compete in a tag team turmoil match. During the show, it was announced that Gargano is suffering from a grade two AC sprain.

Backstage, Candice LeRae said that Gargano was “really bummed that he couldn’t participate in tag team turmoil, but he’s taking doctor’s advice to get back to 100 percent. So, that’s our goal right now to get him back to 100 percent.”

Johnny Gargano hopes to be back by the Royal Rumble

“Johnny Wrestling” took to Twitter to talk about his injury. He says it happened at a house show in Toronto. That’s the city where Gargano made his WWE return last August. He said that the “medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.”

There is no timetable for his return, but Gargano hopes to be back in time to compete in the Royal Rumble.

I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 10, 2023

We wish Johnny Gargano a speedy recovery.