Johnny Gargano Details His Experience Wrestling In A Prison

Johnny Gargano has been in the professional wrestling industry for a long time, and he has competed in some very interesting places.

Speaking during an interview with Beat Of Sports, Gargano revealed that he has actually competed in professional wrestling shows several times that took place inside prisons. Gargano explained that it was, as expected, a “wild” experience.

“I (wrestled in) an actual prison. Before my time in WWE, I was an independent wrestler, so I would wrestle on a bunch of random shows here and there. They had a show booked in a prison. I’ve wrestled multiple times in prisons, which is a wild crowd.

“Wild environment. They ran a wrestling show in the middle of the yard where they had all their activities and stuff like that. ‘Hey, come watch a wrestling show,’ and we wrestled in a prison. It was wild.“

Gargano has been with WWE since 2015 where he was a big part of the company’s developmental NXT brand. Alongside Tommaso Ciampa forming DIY, they became one of the biggest fan-favorites on the program.

After a tremendous run in NXT, which included an NXT Championship win, three NXT North American Titles, and an NXT Tag Team Title run, Gargano made his WWE main roster debut in August.

Gargano’s contract with WWE initially ran out, and after nine months of testing free agency, he eventually re-signed with WWE before debuting on the main roster. Now, Gargano is gearing up to challenge for the United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber later this month.

