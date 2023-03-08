Johnny Gargano Returns to WWE NXT, Sets Up Stand & Deliver Match

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE NXT on Tuesday’s Roadblock special and set up his match at NXT’s next special.

There was a Grayson Waller Effect segment with special guest Shawn Michaels where Michaels was trying to figure out why Waller had targeted him after losing to NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day a few weeks ago.

The Segment

They traded words where Waller accused Michaels of holding him back and not seeing how he is NXT’s biggest star. Michaels pushed back and proved him wrong. Waller said Michaels was the new “Vince” [McMahon] and how Michaels only had his spot in WWE because his best friend had a health issue, referring to Triple H’s heart issues.

Michaels said Waller is not the guy because he lost to Breakker and he took his shot at being the guy and missed. After Waller said Michaels is sending the brand into an iceberg, it fired up Michaels. He demanded to know what Waller wanted. That was a match at Stand & Deliver.

Michaels said that people have asked him for a decade to come back, but he knows that people will just keep asking every year. Michaels introduced Gargano, leading a brawl with Gargano standing tall.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California