Johnny Knoxville Beats Sami Zayn At WWE WrestleMania 38

Johnny Knoxville made his singles in-ring debut in an Anything Goes Match against Sami Zayn.

As seen at WWE WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the match opened with Zayn hitting a big boot. Johnny hit him in the head with the trash can lids then a stop sign. Zayn with a suplex through a table. Party Boy showed up and started dancing so he got clotheslined, which allowed Johnny to get a quick roll up. Weeman attacked Zayn and suplexed him. Johnny hit a DDT off the middle rope. Zayn was on the top rope and Johnny set off pyro to knock Zayn off. Johnny rolled a bowling ball to the nuts of Zayn.

Zayn was pushed off the top rope through a table with mouse traps. There was a giant mousetrap and Johnny set off the mousetrap for the win.

Knoxville and Zayn have been feuding since the start of the year as Zayn eliminated Knoxville at the Royal Rumble in January. Knoxville later challenged Zayn to a match for the Intercontinental title, but Zayn declined it.

After Knoxville distracted Zayn on SmackDown, causing him to lose the Intercontinental title to Ricochet, Zayn challenged Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania. Zayn later promised he would show Knoxville what it means to step into his world and he challenged Knoxville to this stipulation for the bout.

