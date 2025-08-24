JoJo Offerman Honors Bray Wyatt On 2nd Anniversary Of WWE Star’s Death

Today, August 24, 2025, marks two years to the day that the world lost Windham Rotunda, better known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt. Before his death, Rotunda had been engaged to JoJo Offerman, who had previously worked for WWE and is the mother of two of his children.

On Instagram, Offerman remembered her partner. Though Rotunda is no longer alive, Offerman will always remember the man who brought so much into her life.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. 2 years without you Windham, without the one person that knew me better than anyone. Not a day goes by that I don’t look at something our kids are doing and wish you could still be here to enjoy it with me. We miss you so much. But we know you’re all around, I can feel it, the kids feel it. I hope we keep making you proud my love. We love you forever.”

Offerman’s post received several messages of support including from her Total Divas alum Natalya and Eva Marie. Kelani Jordan and AEW’s Swerve Strickland were also in the comments, sharing their best wishes to JoJo on this sad day.

In the ring, Bray Wyatt wowed fans for years in WWE, while Windham Rotunda was a brother, a partner, a son, and a friend to so many. As fans reflect on the two-year anniversary of his death, what can be said for certain is that the former WWE World Champion will never be forgotten.