Watch What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

The July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite is in the books and fans in attendance were treated to something extra just before the Rampage tapings.

There were two title matches on this edition of Dynamite, which was held inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

This week’s edition of Dynamite opened with a TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow. Sky’s reign came to an end as Wardlow pinned him after hitting the Powerbomb Symphony.

In the main event, Jon Moxley put the interim AEW World Championship on the line against Brody King. Moxley kept his hold on the gold.

The Aftermath

Once the TBS broadcast ended, here is what transpired involving Jon Moxley, Brody King, Malakai Black, Sting, and Darby Allin (courtesy of SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay):

“Jon Moxley posed with his title belt up the ramp to be met by a nodding William Regal. Meanwhile still in the ring, the crowd chants ‘Brody’ as a sign of respect to Brody King.

“Malakai Black emerges, consoles Brody on his loss. Out comes Sting & Darby Allin, offering Brody a handshake as a show of respect for his performance. Brody refuses the handshake and leaves with Malakai.

“Allin & Sting pose for the crowd to appease Rochester.”

Ella Jay also recorded footage of the post-show activities: