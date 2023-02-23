Jon Moxley Makes History On AEW Dynamite with Latest Victory

Jon Moxley already has multiple records to his name in All Elite Wrestling, and now the Blackpool Combat Club member has another accolade.

Since arriving in AEW in 2019, Moxley has become a staple of the brand and is seen as one of the most loyal stars the company employs.

Despite plans for a vacation in late 2022, Moxley cut his time-away short to return following the suspension of CM Punk and the Elite following last year’s All Out

New Record

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Moxley defeated Evil Uno, dispatching of the Dark Order member with extreme brutality.

With this win, Moxley has accomplished 100 victories in AEW, the first person in the company’s four-year history to do so.

.@JonMoxley has made history with his one-hundredth win in #AEW by choking out at bloodied @EvilUno!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/maVqWu8qPB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Post-match, Moxley refused to break the hold, which brought out Alex Reynolds and John Silver, and the former World Champion had backup with BCC member Claudio Castagnoli.

It was the arrival of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page that escalated things, and the Cowboy pummeled Moxley, busting him open as the show went off the air.

#HangmanAdamPage batters @JonMoxley as we get a preview of their Texas Death Match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV!



What a night of action it's been on #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HbTh4MQuux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

Page and Moxley will face off at AEW Revolution 2023 next week in a Texas Death Match.

Record Breaker

Achieving 100 wins on AEW programming is an impressive accolade, but is by no means Moxley’s only record.

The former WWE Superstar also holds the record for the most reigns as AEW World Champion, holding the title three times (as well as one Interim title reign.)

Moxley’s three title reigns have also given him the record for the most days as AEW World Champion, holding the title for a collective 347 days (406 days if you include the reign as Interim AEW World Champion.)