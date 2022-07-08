Jon Moxley Match Announced For NJPW Music City Mayhem

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley will be in taking part in the action during Starrcast weekend.

Moxley Will Be A Part Of Starrcast Weekend

On July 7, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will be taking on El Desperado in a No-Disqualification match. The match will take place on July 30 at NJPW Music City Mayhem.

The match will be a part of Starrcast in Nashville, TN, which takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend. The show will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the event, and all of the other events that are a part of Starrcast, are on sale here.

NJPW Announcement

From NJPW:

July 30 sees NJPW bring Music City Mayhem to Nashville Tennessee as part of Starrcast weekend, and the event has just gotten a mammoth main event.

After El Desperado was part of Suzuki-Gun’s partnership with the Jericho Appreciation Society at Forbidden Door, the masked rudo wants another taste of a mutual enemy of both Minoru Suzuki and Chris Jericho– and someone who just so happens to be the Interim AEW World Champion. Desperado issued a challenge to Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall last week, and the Death Rider has accepted, but under the condition that this is a no disqualification match.

With no DQs, no time limits and no rules, Moxley will undoubtedly be bringing the violence, but with his own blood strewn past in deathmatches with the legendary Jun Kasai, Desperado will give every bit of that violence back to Mox. Be a part of this war on July 30 in Nashville or on FITE!

NJPW Music City Mayhem Card

Below is the current lineup for NJPW Music City Mayhem:

No DQ: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

