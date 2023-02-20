Jon Moxley Pulled by AEW From OTT’s Scrappermania Event

Jon Moxley is no longer set to appear as planned at the Scrappermania event by Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling.

The top AEW star had been advertised for the show on March 17, but the promotion confirmed today that he had been pulled. In addition to him wrestling Trent Seven, he was also slated to do a meet & greet with fans.

This turns out to take place the day before AEW’s House Rules live event on March 18 in Troy, Ohio, Moxley’s home State. As a result, All Elite Wrestling pulled Moxley from the show so he could work their event.

The Announcement

However, as a make-good, AEW is sending Eddie Kingston and another star to the event. The promotion issued the following statement on Twitter:

“OTT have announced their first ever FanFest for Scrappermania 7. Due to circumstances out of their control, Jon Moxley will no longer be available to appear. Eddie Kingston, a 2nd unnamed AEW star, will appear along with Santino Marella, Davey Richards, Big Damo and more.”

At the house show presented by AEW, the promotion is advertising Moxley, Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy and more for it. The former AEW World Heavyweight champion will wrestle Evil Uno on this week’s Dynamite episode.

Other bouts confirmed for the show include a tag team battle royale for a spot in the Tag Team Title match at Revolution, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill, and more.