Jon Moxley Returns to DEFY Wrestling in Portland for DEFY: WRAITH Event on October 24

DEFY Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will headline their DEFY: WRAITH event on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon.

This marks Moxley’s first DEFY appearance since 2023, with the former AEW World Champion having competed in four events for the Pacific Northwest promotion between 2021 and 2023. Moxley remains undefeated in his previous DEFY appearances, having faced notable opponents including Tom Lawlor and former DEFY World Champion Artemis Spencer.

The timing of the appearance works with AEW’s schedule, as AEW will not be running a live episode of Collision that weekend, with the show being taped alongside Dynamite on October 22 in San Antonio, Texas.

Moxley’s DEFY return comes just six days after his scheduled “I Quit” match against Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025 on October 18 in St. Louis. Earlier this year, Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at AEW All In Texas in July, ending a dominant title reign.

DEFY Wrestling, founded in 2017, has become a prominent fixture on the American independent wrestling scene and has gained recognition as the home promotion for emerging stars like Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, and Nick Wayne.

Event Details:

Venue: Wonder Ballroom, Portland, Oregon

No opponent has been announced for Moxley at this time.