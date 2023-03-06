Jon Moxley Pays Tribute to Seth Rollins at AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Jon Moxley may have become the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling, but the former World Champion has not forgotten about those he worked with in WWE.

Moxley arrived in AEW mere weeks after his departure from WWE and would become the second World Championship of the promotion.

The former Dean Ambrose now holds the records for the most AEW World Championship reigns (three, or four if you include his interim reign) and most days as AEW World Champion.

Revolution Tribute

Long before he was taking it to the likes of MJF, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, Moxley was a staple of WWE, being introduced to the main roster as part of the Shield in 2012.

During last night’s Revolution Pay-Per-View, Moxley once again showed his violent side in his Texas Death Match against fellow former World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

In one spot, Moxley had Page’s head prone on some bricks, and in what fans online have called a nod to Seth Rollins, hit a stomp on the Cowboy.

Despite this brutal move, it would be Page who would win the match, getting the submission victory over Moxley after 24 minutes.

Seth on Moxley

Moxley and Rollins haven’t shared a ring in many years, but the Architect has continued to keep a close eye on his friend and former rival.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani last year, Rollins praised Moxley’s work in AEW, and said there have been no issues between them in the years since Jon left WWE.

“Never any animosity. He’s great, he’s at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW. So nothing but the best.” Seth Rollins.

Rollins is expected to face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania next month.