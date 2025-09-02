Jonathan Gresham Back At 100% After Strokes, Says Jordynne Grace

The wrestling world was shocked to learn that Jonathan Gresham had suffered not one but two strokes, raising questions about his future. Now it appears that the former ROH World Champion is rapidly improving in a much-need positive update for his fans.

Appearing on the Unlikely podcast, WWE NXT’s Jordynne Grace shared the good news about her husband.

“Jonathan Gresham let the world know that unfortunately he did have two strokes… He’s actually bounced back incredibly well. Like he’s at 100%.”

In a social media post, Gresham recalled being unable to walk or move the left side of his body. It took him 30 minutes to dial 911 and he would later fall unconscious and wake up in the hospital.

Medical tests confirmed Gresham had experienced two strokes, though doctors were unable to determine a definitive cause. While knowing what caused it would be valuable, Grace is just happy that her husband is better.

“He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything like work out—everything besides wrestle. They said it’s insane… maybe we’ll never know [why], maybe it was just a COVID complication.”

Gresham’s ordeal at the age of 37 shows how precious our lives are, and how things can change on a moment’s notice. We here at SEScoops are continuing to send our best to Gresham as he continues to recover from this scary situation.



