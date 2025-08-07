Jonathan Gresham Suffers Two Strokes

Professional wrestler Jonathan Gresham revealed he suffered two strokes earlier this week, forcing the 37-year-old to take an immediate hiatus from in-ring competition.

In a statement posted to social media, Gresham described waking up unable to walk or move the left side of his body, with impaired vision and speech. “It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did,” Gresham wrote. “I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened.”

Medical tests confirmed Gresham had experienced two strokes, though doctors were unable to determine a definitive cause. The only potential explanation offered was complications from a severe COVID case Gresham contracted several weeks prior. “They said we may never know the exact reason,” he stated.

The incident created a frightening scene for Gresham’s family, with his wife witnessing his emergency transport via their home’s Ring doorbell camera. She managed to fly from Orlando to Atlanta in time to be present when he regained consciousness.

Gresham will remain sidelined for 2-4 weeks while recovering and awaiting full medical clearance from his neurologist. The wrestler expressed shock at experiencing such a serious health event at his age, noting “I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old.”

The independent wrestling veteran assured fans of his eventual return, closing his statement with his signature octopus emoji and the promise “I will be back soon.”