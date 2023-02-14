Judge dismisses MLW’s complaint against WWE; MLW can amend

In January 2022, MLW filed a lawsuit against WWE for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. The promotion claims that WWE stopped VICE from working them in 2021. They also allege that Tubi ended their deal with MLW after a call from a WWE executive. Today a judge dismissed MLW’s complaint against WWE, but is allowing them to amend their complaint.

“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

Judge Will Allow MLW to Amend Complaint

MLW Underground debuted on REELZ last Tuesday night. They also have a deal with Pro Wrestling TV.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics tweeted that “the judge in MLW v. WWE antitrust lawsuit dismissed MLW’s initial complaint today, allowing MLW 21 days to submit an amended complaint. WWE has been seeking to avoid the case going to discovery.”

The judge in MLW v. WWE antitrust lawsuit dismissed MLW’s initial complaint today, allowing MLW 21 days to submit an amended complaint. WWE has been seeking to avoid the case going to discovery.https://t.co/qh1IMLtNiX pic.twitter.com/bTpC0gOn9v — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 14, 2023

He also tweeted “The Court finds that MLW has not included sufficient facts to plausibly allege a relevant antitrust product market.” The judge wants to hear an argument for why other kinds of content aren’t acceptable substitutes for wrestling content, citing ongoing UFC lawsuit, Le v. Zuffa.”

“The Court finds that MLW has not included sufficient facts to plausibly allege a relevant antitrust product market.”



The judge wants to hear an argument for why other kinds of content aren’t acceptable substitutes for wrestling content, citing ongoing UFC lawsuit, Le v. Zuffa. pic.twitter.com/DUARoHuoWb — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 14, 2023

Thurston further pointed out that “the judge notes MLW’s claims that WWE has monopoly power and has caused MLW antitrust injury, are unlikely to survive unless improved in the amended complaint.”

The judge notes MLW’s claims that WWE has monopoly power and has caused MLW antitrust injury, are unlikely to survive unless improved in the amended complaint. pic.twitter.com/c0dZbmS4jb — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 14, 2023

The judge’s order can be read in full here.

Court Bauer, MLW’s founder, has provided a statement to Fightful:

“Our legal team is already at work on amending the complaint. We have every intention to continue pursuing our case against WWE.”