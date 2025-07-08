Judge orders discovery in Janel Grant lawsuit against Carlon Colker, Vince McMahon’s doctor

A judge in Connecticut Superior Court ordered discovery in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon’s doctor, Carlon Colker and his company Peak Wellness in a ruling on July 8.

Colker is a doctor for former World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon. Colker and his company, who treated Grant, was sued last year to compel discovery in her federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE.

Grant claimed Colker and Peak Wellness failed to provide her medical records and other information to her federal case twice in spring 2024 following requests from her attorneys, according to the complaint. Colker and Peak Wellness responded in a motion saying they provided Grant’s medical records the day her lawsuit was filed.

The order, written by Judge Colleen Zingaro on June 27, was in response to a motion for clarification filed on June 12 by Grant. Attorneys for Colker and Peak Wellness filed a motion opposing discovery on June 26. The order means the plaintiff and defendants will have provide discovery ahead of the civil suit, a victory for Grant.

“The parties are ordered to submit proposed scheduling orders for interrogatories and objections thereto, requests for production and objections thereto and deposition notices and objections thereto pursuant to court order 116.01,” Zingaro stated.

In the suit, attorneys for Grant are asking the court to compel Colker and Peak Wellness to provide the following records:

Electronic medical records for Grant, including all associated metadata

Colker and Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures

Payment records relating to Grant

Colker and Peak Wellness’ payment arrangements with McMahon and/or WWE

The purpose of Grant’s prescribed treatments

The substance of Grant’s prescribed treatments

Any communications between Colker and McMahon relating to Grant

Colker’s involvement in recommending an attorney to Grant to negotiate the purported non-disclosure agreement with McMahon

Colker and Peak Wellness were mentioned several times in her original complaint filed in Connecticut district court in January 2024 and her amended complaint filed earlier this year. Grant accused Colker of refusing to provide information on her treatment or her medical records.

The complaint also alleged a Peak Wellness employee took part in a sex act with Grant and McMahon on company property. In the alleged incident, the complaint stated McMahon defecated on Grant. In an earlier filing, Colker and Peak Wellness said the employee, who is unnamed in the federal and state cases, is no longer with the company.

Grant’s federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE has been paused due to motions filed involving discovery ahead of a motion for arbitration hearing. McMahon, who is accused of sex assault, sex trafficking and other allegations in the complaint, and WWE argue Grant should adhere to an arbitration clause in the non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon after she was let go by WWE. Grant argued the clause violates federal law and precedent which nullifies NDAs and arbitration hearings in employment in cases of sex harassment.

McMahon and WWE say the two federal laws concern arbitration and NDAs signed in the hiring portion of the employment process and not NDAs and clauses agreed to post-employment or after an allegation has occurred.