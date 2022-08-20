AEW Star Didn’t Like The Way He Won His First Title In The Company

The team of Jungle Boy and Lucharsaurus finally won their first championship in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. However, the second-generation star wasn’t a fan of how it all went down.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Steven’s Wrestling Journey. Among other things, he talked about Jurassic Express’ AEW tag team title win over The Lucha Bros at the start of this year.

Speaking about the ending of the bout where Rey Fenix got injured, Jungle Boy admitted that he didn’t like the way this match concluded:

“I kinda didn’t like the way it happened exactly. There was some stuff that kinda went wrong at the end. Fenix got hurt, which is never nice, and there were some hi-jinx going on that I didn’t fully love,

But still, to win the tag team belts in the best wrestling company in the world with my best friend was just a really special experience.”

Jungle Boy and Lucharsaurus defeated The Lucha Brothers in a tag team championship match during the January 5 episode of Dynamite. Fenix unfortunately broke his arm towards the ending of the bout.

The duo held the titles for 122 days. They dropped them to The Young Bucks in a ladder match during the Road Rager special of Dynamite on June 6.

Quotes via WrestleZone