Jungle Boy Vows that AEW Revolution 2023 Will be Christian Cage’s “Final Burial”

Fans tuning in to this weekend’s AEW Revolution 2023 Pay-Per-View will see one wrestler on the show receive their ‘final burial.’

Last June, Christian Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy Jack Perry, attacking the young star after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to The Young Bucks.

This betrayal would also mark the end of Jurassic Express, as Luchasaurus would align himself with Cage as part of the feud.

Burial

During last night’s AEW Rampage, Jungle Boy appeared in a video promo and said that a fight with Cage isn’t enough, and he looks to end the Canadian veteran.

Jungle Boy vowed that there will be “grave consequences” for Cage, who has referenced Jack’s father Luke Perry as part of their feud.

The actor, best known for roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and CW’s Riverdale, died in March 2019, and his passing has been used for heat by Cage.

Jungle Boy said that he’ll allow Cage to say ‘hi’ to his dad, and promised that their match at Revolution will be the “final burial.”

"After everything you have done to me, there are going to be consequences. Grave consequences."@boy_myth_legend plans to put @Christian4Peeps in the ground during #AEWRevolution: The Final Burial. It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fmrJn33G3R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2023

Buried Alive

While not sharing the same name as WWE‘s Buried Alive match, the Final Burial has clear similarities to the bout.

WWE’s first Buried Alive match came in 1996, when Mankind defeated The Undertaker, and the Phenom would also lost the second match against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in 1998.

It wouldn’t be until the August 30, 1999, edition of SmackDown that The Undertaker would win a buried alive match, teaming with the Big Show to defeat the Rock ‘n Sock Connection.

Unfortunately for the Phenom, he would lose the two following matches, losing to Mr. McMahon at Survivor Series 2003 (thanks to the interference of Kane) and being bested by his brother (thanks to the interference of the Nexus) at Bragging Rights 2010.