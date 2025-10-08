Jurassic Express Vie For a Big Pay Day at AEW WrestleDream

Jurassic Express made a big comeback at All Elite Wrestling’s last pay-per-view offering and have a big matchup lined up AEW’s subsequent PPV. At AEW WrestleDream on October 18th, will mark the first in-ring outing at a tentpole event for the tag team comprised of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The team reuniting at AEW All Out in Toronto electrified the fanbase on September 20th but some hungry tag team competitors are not bringing out the welcome wagon for the anticipated return in the same way.

The former AEW tag team champions will be clashing with a tandem who are also interwoven into the lineage of AEW tag team champions. The Young Bucks are the ex-AEW champs in question and tensions have been spilling out between the duos as of late. The last couple editions of AEW Dynamite has seen ever intensifying friction between Jurassic Express and the Young Bucks which led to the booking of the bout.

Nick Jackson was the catalyst for this as he put out that declaration for the match on the microphone during AEW’s latest televised episode of Dynamite with a man and his monster now being inserted into the crosshairs of the money challenged former EVPs. That piece ties into a match stipulation here as $500,000 will be on the line to give the financially addled Young Bucks some much needed capital.

Jurassic Express, Young Bucks, and Big Cash coalesce at AEW WrestleDream

The Young Bucks also recently garnered 500K, in storyline, when they teamed with the Death Riders recently to garner that prize by besting Brodido and The Opps on the September 10th instalment of AEW Dynamite. That money would come and go with an absurd promptness as Nick Jackson’s gambling woes quickly put the brothers’ collective balance back at zero dollars.

Young Bucks and Jurassic Express do have prior history with one another and clashed in 2020 notably. That tag team showdown transpired at that year’s AEW All Out offering with the Young Bucks adding one to the win column. Also at Full Gear 2021, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage bested Adam Cole with the Young Bucks in a falls count anywhere clash. Also of note, Perry and Lucahsaurus would best the Young Bucks and reDRagon at AEW Revolution 2022 in what was a hotly contested three way match as well as a big title defense for the duo.