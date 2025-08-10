Kacy Catanzaro Returning To American Ninja Warrior After WWE Exit

Kacy Catanzaro’s time with WWE came to an end in May 2025 as part of mass releases from the promotion. Now, Catanzaro is emerging back on Television in a familiar role. On X, Catanzaro, known in WWE as Katana Chance, shared that she will be appearing on the next episode of American Ninja Warrior.

See you on Monday ? @ninjawarrior August 11th | NBC and Peacock #AmericanNinjaWarrior pic.twitter.com/xJhjPNQGqQ — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) August 9, 2025

Catanzaro’s connection to American Ninja Warrior is no secret and helped put the ex-Superstar on the map pre-WWE. Highlights include:

In 2014, Catanzaro became the first woman to complete the qualifying course with a time of 5:26:18.

Catanzaro is the the first woman to make it up the warped wall in competition.

Catanzaro competed in the Dallas finals of American Ninja Warrior and was the first woman to complete a city finals course.

Catanzaro’s success on the course earnerd her run over 100 million views on X, as well as the moniker of ‘Mighty Kacy.’ Speaking about er 2014 city finals run, host commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said that he was “in awe” of Catanzaro’s skills.

Catanzaro would retire from competing in American Ninja Warrior in 2017, but she is now back in a non-active role. Whatever the future holds for the former Women’s Tag-Team Champion, she’s keeping active in and out of the ring.