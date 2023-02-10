Kamille on Charlotte Flair Dream Match: “She’s the Best in the World”

Kamille will be the first to tell you that she isn’t the same pro wrestler she was more than 600 days ago when she first won the NWA women’s championship. “The Brickhouse” has evolved and taken from every experience in the ring.

With every defense, confidence grows for the impressive athlete. Chelsea Green, KiLynn King, Taya Valkyrie, Max The Impaler, Jennacide, and the list goes on and on. Coming up is one of the former softball standout’s biggest tests to date in the form of veteran and multi-time women’s champion Angelina Love at Nuff Said on pay-per-view.

Despite a long travel day to Tampa a few days before the show, Kamille made the drive to WWE superstar couple Natalya and TJ Wilson’s training space for a last-minute session.

“It was great,” she said. “Me and Nattie, it’s one of those things where we have been friends on Instagram but never really gotten the chance to sit down and talk. Being able to get in the ring with someone like her. First off, her family lineage with the Hart family. To learn from her not only in the ring but hear what she thinks about the business side of things. I’m very grateful they let me join in.”

Kamille’s Road to Greatness

Kamille certainly came in with a tremendous look, but she knew early she’d have to put in the work to succeed. She really entered pro wrestling seven years ago. Cutting her teeth on the independent scene and joining the NWA at the end of 2018 as Nick Aldis’ insurance policy.

“I didn’t start wrestling matches until 2020 and then COVID. Then really getting into it at the beginning of 2021,” she contends.

It has been an on-the-job training experience for Kamille. NWA head Billy Corgan had given her the ball in the form of the women’s championship, and she has been running with it ever since. Momentum continues to build as Kamille continues to put in the work to be her very best.

“I went from having four squash matches in NWA to now having these championship-worthy matches,” she said. “I won [the championship] from Serena Deeb. Getting in there with someone who had been in the business for so long. Not only is she an amazing wrestler but an amazing person.

“I actually texted her to just say thank you for setting me up for my entire run. Every match I’m learning something new. I’m working with someone different. And different styles. It is on-the-job training. There are going to be hiccups but you learn from them and keep going. I definitely think now I can go in there with anyone in the world.”

She cites facing Leyla Hirsch at EmPowerrr and Taya Valkyrie at NWA 74 in the main event as benchmarks. The latter made her feel, “You can do this. You were meant for this.” Speaking of EmPowerrr, Kamille wants to see a sequel but also believes absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“I think the fact it didn’t happen last year will make the next one more special because people want it now,” she explained. “I can’t wait to see what sorts of talent are out there. You have talent from all different companies coming together. I hope we have that same dynamic of everyone working together and seeing matches you wouldn’t normally see.”

Kamille on Charlotte Flair being a Dream Opponent

And if that proverbial “forbidden door” opened, Kamille has one particular opponent in mind. A WWE queen.

“Businesswise and putting butts in seats and people wanting to see it, it would have to be Charlotte Flair,” she responded when asked who she would face if she had her way down the line. “She is the best in the world. I think we would have a good backstory and story that could lead into it. Getting in there with someone who is so talented could help me learn and grow. And it’s something people would want to see. I believe we are around the same size, so I think the dynamic of that would be very interesting.”

Angelina Love and NWA Nuff Said

Despite having that dream match in mind, Kamille remains focused on her next big defense against Angelina Love. Respect remains for the challenger.

“The fact is Angelina is a veteran. She has been doing this for a long time. When she was part of TNA, she was a needle mover. She got people watching,” she said. “I think she surprises a lot of people because not only is she beautiful but so talented as well and intense. Her as my opponent, I know I’m bigger and have the advantage in that way. But she has that veteran status. I’ve never been in a no-DQ match. I’m sure she has been in a few scuffles here and there. She might have that advantage over me. I think it will come down to who wants it more. It is going to be a fight.”

NWA Nuff Said is available exclusively through FITE TV. It is available for preorder now for $24.99.