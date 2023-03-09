Kane Not Closing The Door on Wrestling One More Match

Although Kane has not wrestled in a few years, he’s not retired.

The former WWE Champion last wrestled when he was part of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Regarding a normal match, he hasn’t wrestled a singles or tag team bout since Crown Jewel in 2018, when he teamed with the Undertaker against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. His career will be covered on A&E Biography: WWE Legends on Sunday, March 12.

One More Match?

While speaking to PWMania, Kane was asked about the possibility of wrestling one more match.

“I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never. I don’t know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That’s a part of me and it’s something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it’s something in the ring, I don’t know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question,” he said.

Kane did make an appearance at last year’s SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee, to announce the attendance for the show. While away from WWE, he continues to be the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.