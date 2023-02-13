Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Custom WWE Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back on top of the world of Football with their third Super Bowl Championship win.

In a close-fought game, the Chiefs bested the Philadelphia Eagles 35 to 38 to win another Championship ring, following Super Bowl victories in 2020 and 1970.

The two teams tied in the first quarter, before the Eagles pulled ahead in the second, and the Chiefs were able to pull back in the second half of the all-important game.

After the game, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a custom WWE Championship which was waiting for the team in their locker room.

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

The Championship belt was not the only wrestling-themed part of this year’s Super Bowl, as Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce celebrated early into the game with John Cena‘s iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ hand gesture.

Custom Championships

WWE has given out numerous custom belts to winning sports teams in recent years, including the Super Bowl 2022 winners the Los Angeles Rams last year.

WWE’s efforts extend far beyond the gridiron, as the team gifted a championship to Chelsea FC for their Premier League win in 2017.

In 2021, Drew McIntyre personally gifted a WWE Championship to Rangers F.C. following their victory in the Scottish Premiership.

After winning the Australian Open men’s doubles last year, Tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (known affectionately as the Special Ks) were awarded a title with custom side plates.

WWE has also produced custom titles for victors in golf, the WNBA, various motorsports, and more.