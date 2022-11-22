Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Returning to NJPW Next Month

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed back to NJPW next month.

The OC announced in a video posted to Anderson’s Instagram account on Tuesday they will be in Japan for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14. It was also stated in the video that Anderson would be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship at the show.

Going Back to Japan

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

This comes after Anderson was scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at NJPW’s Battle Autumn event in Osaka on November 5, but was double booked as it took place on the same day as WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Anderson decided to do the six-man tag match at the WWE event in Saudi Arabia instead of defending the title.

As a result, NJPW came up with a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the NEVER Openweight title if he doesn’t show up to Battle Autumn. However, Hikuleo said he wanted to beat Anderson for the title instead.

Anderson has held the title since winning the title from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion this June. Despite being the champion, Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE in October as they weren’t under contract. They’ve reunited with AJ Styles and helping him even the odds against The Judgment Day.