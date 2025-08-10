Karrion Kross and Scarlett Moved to WWE Alumni Section

WWE has moved Karrion Kross and Scarlett to the alumni section of their roster page as their contracts expired this week. This administrative change typically indicates the conclusion of their WWE deals.

Kross’ contractual situation has been a significant story in recent weeks, with the wrestler himself, Triple H, and Paul Heyman all addressing it publicly. All parties have encouraged fans to “stay tuned” to see how the situation unfolds.

Neither WWE nor the wrestlers have issued official statements regarding their departures or future plans. The duo returned to WWE in 2022, with Scarlett serving as Kross’s manager.

Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.