Karrion Kross Set For House of Glory Debut After WWE Exit

by Thomas Lowson

Karrion Kross is hitting the ground running after the end of his second WWE run as the former NXT Champion is coming to House of Glory. In a statement, HOG Wrestling confirmed that at the With Glory Comes Pride event on October 10, Kross, now going by Killer Kross, will debut for the promotion.

Killer Kross has built a reputation across the globe as one of the most dangerous and unpredictable competitors in the industry. Known for his ruthless aggression, unmatched intensity, and psychological warfare, Kross is set to bring an entirely new level of chaos to the HOG roster.

No opponent was announced for Kross, though his debut was described as “long awaited” in the statement. Now that the entire HOG locker room has “officially been put on notice,” it appears nobody is safe from Killer Kross.

Kross parted ways with WWE on August 10 after the two sides failed to come to terms over a new deal. Despite Kross’ popularity with fans, WWE’s negotiations with him left a lot to be desired according to the ex-Superstar. Kross’ wife Scarlett also parted WWE at the time.

As Kross continues to make waves outside WWE, fans are excited to see what he does next. Now, fans will get to see the ‘Killer’ in action for House of Glory, which may be just the start of big things to come.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

