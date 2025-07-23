Katana Chance Announces Engagement After WWE Release

Former WWE star Katana Chance has announced her engagement to fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda. The news was shared on her Instagram account, where she posted photos of herself with her partner, celebrating the proposal.

The couple has been together since early 2023, and the engagement signifies a positive new chapter for Chance following her departure from WWE earlier this year. Chance, also known to fans by her real name Kacy Catanzaro, was cut alongside

She previously held both the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Kayden Carter before their release. With the pair’s 90-day non-compete clause set to expire in mid-August, it remains to seen what’s next for Chance in the ring, now as an engaged woman.