Kayla Becker Return to Wrestling Confirmed After WWE Exit

Kayla Becker left WWE in June 2024 and has kept herself busy in non-wrestling projects ever since. Now, the former Kayla Braxton is set to make her first wrestling-related appearance since leaving the company.

Shane Hartline of Nearly Average Wrestling announced that Becker will appear as a special guest panelist at the upcoming NAW or NEVER event, a comedy-meets-wrestling showcase set for July 11 at 10 PM at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles. While Becker won’t be conducting backstage interviews or commentating, she will help judge tryouts for real “superstar hopefuls” vying for a spot in the NAW promotion.

Becker was well-liked in WWE, with the door reportedly open for the former interviewer to return. In the meantime, Becker appears to be thriving outside the company with excitement building for her role with NAW or Never.