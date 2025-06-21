Kayla Braxton
Image credit: WWE
HomeNews
News

Kayla Becker Return to Wrestling Confirmed After WWE Exit

by Thomas Lowson

Kayla Becker left WWE in June 2024 and has kept herself busy in non-wrestling projects ever since. Now, the former Kayla Braxton is set to make her first wrestling-related appearance since leaving the company.

Shane Hartline of Nearly Average Wrestling announced that Becker will appear as a special guest panelist at the upcoming NAW or NEVER event, a comedy-meets-wrestling showcase set for July 11 at 10 PM at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles. While Becker won’t be conducting backstage interviews or commentating, she will help judge tryouts for real “superstar hopefuls” vying for a spot in the NAW promotion.

Becker was well-liked in WWE, with the door reportedly open for the former interviewer to return. In the meantime, Becker appears to be thriving outside the company with excitement building for her role with NAW or Never.

Kayla Braxton Opens Up About Emotional WWE MSG Farewell
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News