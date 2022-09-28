Kayla Rossi Talks Chyna Comparisons, Harsh Fans & Body Positivity

Kayla Rossi is used to being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, but plans to establish herself on her own merits in the ring.

Rossi debuted for AEW earlier this year, initially as the bodyguard of Joey Janela. Since Janela’s departure in late April, she’s appeared as a solo act on AEW Dark. With her impressive physique, there are natural comparisons to Chyna, the muscle-bound female DX member who broke down barriers regarding how women are portrayed in pro wrestling.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports, Rossi was asked if she takes the comments comparing her to the Ninth Wonder of the World as a compliment.

“I mean I do, but then I’m in the back of my head like ‘no, Chyna was like 5′ 10 5′ 11, statuesque and brute force.’ I get it. I look like her I’m built like her, but I’m 5’3 and I’m athletic as hell and I can do other things.”

While Rossi wants to set herself apart from the Ninth Wonder of the World, she had nothing but praise for the late trailblazer.

“I can’t lie. I’ve taken inspiration from her who wouldn’t? She is such a prominent figure in the world of wrestling and did such great things for women in general.”

Body Confidence

Although wrestling has become more accepting of different body types among female talent, Rossi is still considered an outlier to many in the industry.

Speaking about her physique, the 34-year-old wrestler addressed receiving hateful comments on social media, long before she stepped in the ring.

“When I first started bodybuilding it was really tough because you put yourself out there and you see these comments like ‘oh she looks like a man’ or whatever it might be. And it used to bother me at first and it made me super self-conscious. It made me question if I even wanted to do it and if I even wanted to look that way. And then I was like ‘you know what I’m gonna own this’ because you can be strong and badass and beautiful and feminine at the same time.

“It made me question if I even wanted to do it and if I even wanted to look that way.” – Kayla Rossi on hateful comments shaking her confidence.

“There doesn’t have to be one or the other and I think people get that misconception because I can go up there on tv or I can get on that bodybuilding stage and be powerful and be strong but I’m still a woman and I’m still feminine.”

The Next Chapter

Rossi has had a handful of matches on AEW Dark, but her next big opportunity could come outside of wrestling.

When Fall asked if she’d ever consider a jump to MMA, Rossi said that she’s up for the idea, and has already had training.