Kaylie Guerrero Shares Eddie Tribute: Your Anniversary Is Never Easy

The wrestling world has been sharing their tributes to Eddie Guerrero, who passed away 20 years ago this week at the age of 38. Now, Kaylie Guerrero, one of Eddie’s daughters, has shared her tribute to her WWE Hall of Fame father.

On X, Guerrero shared that the anniversary of her father’s death never gets any easier, despite it now being 20 years. Kaylie added that she tries to remember the happy moments with her dad and recalled being ‘protected’ from the “scary foot bath” during her first nail salon visit.

This day never gets easier, even after all of these years… When I miss you, I try and think of all the happy moments we had together… ??????



Like when you protected me from the “scary foot bath,” during my first nail salon visit. ?



I love and miss you forever & always. ??? pic.twitter.com/noVNiSuBIZ — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) November 13, 2025

Kaylie isn’t the only person who has shared a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Members of the Guerrero family, including Kaylie’s sister Sherilyn, recently spoke to ESPN about their memories of the former WWE World Champion. An emotional tribute in the Players’ Tribune from Rey Mysterio described Eddie as a big brother and a great rival. Mysterio and Guerrero feuded in 2005 mere months before Eddie’s death on November 13.

Kaylie’s tribute, alongside others, show how Eddie Guerrero will never be forgotten by those he affected. 20 years after his death, Eddie’s legacy remains stronger than ever in the hearts of his friends, family, and fans.