Kazuchika Okada Interested in Wrestling The Rock, Makes Voice Acting Cameo in Japanese Version of “Black Adam”

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest stars in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling but has never wrestled in WWE. In a dream match scenario, it doesn’t get much bigger than a match between Okada and The Rock.

At a recent press event for “Black Adam” in Japan, Okada worked on the Japanese dubbed version of the film “Black Adam,” which stars the former WWE Champion.

The top NJPW star attended a press event to promote the film that will be released in Japan on December 2nd. During it, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was asked if there was any interest in getting in the ring with the film’s leading man.

Kazuchika Okada vs. The Rock

“It looks like he can fight. He looks like he can do it [Okada joked about the Black Adam figure]. I think we can have a match… Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him [Dwayne Johnson].”

The Rock hasn’t wrestled in 8 years, with the last time being a quick six-second squash win against Erick Rowan). Okada is set to challenge for Jay White’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at January’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Since opening on October 21, the film has grossed $351,573,563, with $150,573,563 coming domestically and $201,000,000 internationally.

